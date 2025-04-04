Royals 25-Year-Old Gives Hat Tip To Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Perez For Hot Start
Have the Kansas City Royals finally found another key contributor in their batting order?
Last season, the Royals' offense was almost comically bad outside of Bobby Witt Jr. Fortunately, the shortstop was so prolific that he carried Kansas City to the playoffs, almost single-handedly.
This season, Witt hasn't been the team's best hitter so far. That distinction belongs to 25-year-old utility infielder Maikel Garcia, who was the subject of much consternation after his dismal offensive season in 2024.
It's only six games, but Garcia has two home runs, six hits, and a 1.245 OPS so far. The Royals don't need him to be a superstar, but above-average offensive production would be a huge boost to their lineup, and most importantly, Garcia seems to believe he can keep improving.
Speaking to MLB.com's Anne Rogers earlier this week, Garcia credited his off-field preparation in part for his hot start, while giving credit to Witt and veteran catcher Salvador Perez for showing him the way to properly maintain his body for a full 162 games.
“I see Salvy [Perez], Bobby [Witt Jr.], and a lot of guys do a lot of things in the training room and the weight room,” Garcia said. “Hot water, cold water. And they play good every single day. They really take care of their body. So now, I’m trying to do that.”
“When my body is fresh, I can make good contact. When my body is tired, my legs are tired, I start to push the ball and try to use more of my body to hit.”
These little adjustments to a player's routine can make a huge difference. Every major leaguer works hard to some degree, but those who pay attention to even the smallest details are often the ones who have the most success.
Royals fans just have to hope Garcia's adjustments can last throughout the season. Unless they make some major additions via trade, he's going to be one of the most important role players on this Kansas City team.
