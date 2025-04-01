Royals 27-Year-Old Newcomer Singled Out Among 'Most Overhyped' Stars In MLB
The 2025 season has been nothing but eventful so far for the Kansas City Royals' newest hitter.
Jonathan India was the Royals' signature offseason addition, coming to Kansas City in the trade that sent starting pitcher Brady Singer to the Cincinnati Reds. He was immediately installed as the team's new leadoff hitter in front of superstar shortstop Bobby Witt Jr.
The only issue was that India had only ever played second base in his major league career, and he hadn't played it particularly well. Meanwhile, the Royals already had a starting second baseman in Michael Massey, so India has been scrambling to get reps in at third base and left field.
Meanwhile, during the Royals' first series of the season, India was drilled in the jaw with a 99-mile-per-hour fastball by Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase. Not only did he avoid major injury, but he played the very next day, posting a 3-for-5 day in Monday's 11-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.
As if India didn't already have enough going on early in the season, it appears he now has a doubter. Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly named the 27-year-old on Monday as one of the six "most overhyped" stars entering the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
"The Kansas City Royals, in desperate need for more offense around their stars, traded RHP Brady Singer for India over the winter. The problem is that entering this season, India had an .805 career OPS at Great American Ballpark, and a .722 OPS away from it," Kelly wrote.
"To make matters worse, India is probably best suited to be a DH. In four seasons with the Reds, India posted minus-31 defensive runs saved and minus-23 outs above average at second base. He's seen some time at both third base and in left field to open the 2025 season, so perhaps he'll click at another defensive spot in a way he hasn't at his natural position."
The concerns about India's defense are warranted. He has -24 career outs above average, including two already in four games this season. He was never a good second baseman, and it's hard to envision him suddenly becoming a good third baseman or left fielder.
However, all the Royals really need from India, who is under team control for the next two seasons, is to get on base. If he consistently brings Witt to the plate with a chance to do damage, the trade will pay huge dividends, whether one considers the utility man "overhyped" or not.
