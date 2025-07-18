Royals 27-Year-Old Outfielder Could Be On 'Chopping Block' If Team Adds Bat
The Kansas City Royals finished the first half of the 2025 season 47-50. They are 12 games back in the American League Central and 4 1/2 back in the Wild Card race.
After struggling a bit, the Royals won seven of their last 10 games. The second half of the season is now underway, and the Royals will have to continue their hot stretch to stay in the hunt for the final Wild Card spot.
They need offense at the deadline if they hope to buy, particularly a bat with power. Jacob Milham of Kings of Kauffman listed three players that could be on the chopping block if the Royals add a bat, and on the list was outfielder John Rave.
"The acquisition of Adam Frazier already puts John Rave’s spot on the big-league roster under pressure—but if the Royals add an impact bat in left field, it would all but guarantee Rave’s return to Triple-A Omaha. Would that be unfair? Not entirely, especially considering his production from a box score standpoint," Milham wrote.
Rave has struggled at the plate this season. The 27-year-old outfielder has a brutal slash line of .176/.269/.235 with no home runs, six RBI and a .505 OPS, though he has stolen four bases.
However, he has not provided the offensive jolt the Royals were looking for, and if they are looking for that, it's going to have to come from outside the organization.
This could squeeze Rave out of a spot on the Major League roster.
