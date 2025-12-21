Royals Maintain Interest In Red Sox All-Star As 2025 Winds Down

The Kansas City Royals have been busy this month. They recently traded for left-hander Matt Strahm and have also acquired Isaac Collins via trade and Lane Thomas in free agency.

However, the work is far from being done. The Royals still need to find ways to bolster their offense. One more bat could be huge for a team that struggled offensively in 2025 and missed the postseason as a result.

MLB.com notes that Kansas City is still in pursuit of a few bats to help bolster their offense for 2026, one of which is a former All-Star with the Boston Red Sox, outfielder Jarren Duran.

Royals Still After Red Sox Star

Sep 9, 2025; West Sacramento, California, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Jarren Duran (16) warms up before the game against the Athletics at Sutter Health Park. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

“Kansas City would like to add a hitter, preferably Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran or Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan, each of whom has been heavily rumored to be available via trade.

That might take some shedding of payroll, but the Royals are reportedly open to dealing from their pitching staff, which includes Kris Bubic and Noah Cameron.”

The Royals and Red Sox line up perfectly as trade partners. They have what the other needs.

Boston still needs to add a top-level starting pitcher to its rotation, while the Royals need offense. Duran would be a good table-setter, and the Royals could afford to give up somebody like Bubic or Cameron, who would boost Boston’s rotation for 2026.

The Royals are already in a much better position now than they were entering the offseason, but there is still work left to be done. Having some more speed in the mix could be a major bonus as they try to make it back to October in 2026.

Duran also is an elite defender out in left field and can play all three outfield positions. There are a lot of different ways the Royals can go if they do decide to add Duran this winter, and they can afford to trade from areas of depth.

It will be interesting to see if anything materializes before the end of the calendar year. There is plenty of time left in the offseason, but it’s a safe bet that general manager J.J. Picollo will be very busy looking for ways to get the Royals back on track.

