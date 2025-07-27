Inside The Royals

Royals $30 Million All-Star Predicted To Be Gone By Trade Deadline

This Royals pitcher is unlikely to remain in Kansas City.

Curt Bishop

Mar 12, 2024; Salt River Pima-Maricopa, Arizona, USA; General view of Kansas City Royals hats and gloves in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies during a spring training game at Salt River Fields at Talking Stick. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images
The Kansas City Royals have some decisions to make at the trade deadline. They have already made a buying move, acquiring veteran outfielder Randal Grichuk from the Arizona Diamondbacks.

They are 51-54 and sit 8 1/2 games back in the American League Central, while also sitting 4 1/2 back in the Wild Card race. But the Grichuk trade doesn't necessarily mean they have fully committed to buying this summer.

They have a few players on expiring contracts that could be dealt for the right price. The Athletic predicts that right-hander Seth Lugo will be wearing a different uniform by the time the deadline passes.

"The uncertainty about Lugo’s future makes him a more likely candidate, as he holds a $15 million player option for 2026. His surface-level numbers remain great. His underlying metrics are a bit frightening. But starting pitching is a hot commodity, so maybe a team will fork over a decent return for a guy who’s been uber-reliable the last couple years," Zack Meisel wrote.

Lugo, who was an All-Star in 2024, has put together a strong 2025 season. The veteran right-hander is 7-5 with a 2.95 ERA and 3.2 WAR in 19 starts. He has also struck out 99 batters in 113 innings pitched.

He has a player option for 2026, but is likely to decline that option and return to free agency. This would make Lugo a pure rental.

But the Royals could deal him for the right price and bring back a solid prospect or two in exchange.

