Royals $9 Million Trade Acquisition Predicted To Bolt For Brewers In Free Agency
Free agency rages on across Major League Baseball, and there are still lots of Kansas City Royals looking for new homes.
Among others, frequent 2024 starters Adam Frazier, Garrett Hampson, and Paul DeJong seem not to be likely to reunite with the Royals this winter, but all three have yet to see the market crystallize into an offer.
The first two will just be looking for a chance to stay in the league, but DeJong's performance in 2024 might warrant a starting gig. He blasted a total of 24 home runs between Kansas City and the Chicago White Sox, even if he only managed a .276 on-base percentage.
Where might DeJong be headed if it's not Kansas City?
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report believes the answer might be another Central team, but in the National League. Reuter predicted Monday that the Milwaukee Brewers would sign DeJong to help fill the shortstop vacancy left behind by Willy Adames.
"The Brewers still have a glaring hole at third base, with Oliver Dunn as the leading in-house candidate after he hit .221/.282/.316 in 104 plate appearances last season," Reuter wrote.
"They could experiment with Sal Frelick at the hot corner again this spring, but veteran Paul DeJong represents a low-cost upgrade who can provide some pop and steady defense."
If DeJong were to take over third base, which he played with Kansas City, the Brewers could slide Joey Ortiz, their regular third baseman in 2024, over to shortstop. Ortiz had a standout rookie campaign after arriving in the Corbin Burnes trade with the Baltimore Orioles.
DeJong is projected for a two-year, $9 million contract by Spotrac, which would be a nice payday for the veteran after taking a one-year, $1.75 million deal from the White Sox last winter. If he gets that deal from the Brewers, the Royals will at least be glad knowing any success he has isn't likely to haunt them.
