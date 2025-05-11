Royals Accomplish Rare Feat Not Seen By Franchise For 47 Years
After a mediocre start to the season, the Kansas City Royals are beginning to rewrite their narrative in 2025.
The Royals have delivered a scorching stretch over the last 18 games that has electrified fans and stunned the baseball world. It’s also placed this year’s Royals in rare territory in the franchise's history.
USA Today’s Bob Nightengale wrote on Sunday about the historical relevance of this hot stretch for Bobby Witt and Co.: “Yes, those are the Kansas City Royals who have won 16 of 18 games for the first time in 47 years.”
The remarkable run has propelled Kansas City to a 24-17 record entering Sunday, just 2.5 games back of the division-leading Detroit Tigers, whom many feel are the best team in the American League right now.
Kansas City’s surge has included a seven-game winning streak snapped by a 10-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.
Standout stretches from Witt, who notched four hits in a 10-0 rout of the White Sox on Thursday, and pitchers like Kris Bubic, with a 1.69 ERA over eight starts, have driven the Royals’ dominance recently.
Kansas City will have to keep playing winning baseball throughout the season to keep pace with the Tigers and also the Cleveland Guardians, who are looking to build upon last year’s postseason success.
The Royals have a bona fide superstar in Witt, but they’ll need other contributions on offense on a consistent basis to keep the good times rolling. Third baseman Maikel Garcia has been a pleasant surprise for Kansas City in 2025.
It’ll also be interesting to see what sorts of moves the Royals can make before August to bolster their roster and stay in the race.
