Royals All-Star Named Team's Most Improved Player
The Kansas City Royals won 86 games last season and clinched the second American League Wild Card spot. They beat the Baltimore Orioles in the first round before bowing out in the ALDS after falling short to the eventual American League champion New York Yankees. This season, they are not a playoff spot, but a 4-3 win on Monday night over the Texas Rangers moved them to within 3 1/2 games of the Bronx Bombers of the last AL Wild Card spot.
They are now 64-61 and have also run their winning streak up to four games. They have watched a lot of key players take steps forward. The starting rotation has been their main strength this year, but with several injuries, they have needed pitchers to step up.
One pitcher in particular who took full advantage of the opportunity presented to him was left-hander Kris Bubic, who was moved back to the starting rotation after the Brady Singer trade to the Cincinnati Reds. Unfortunately, an arm injury ended Bubic's season, but he put up some very strong numbers.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report listed the 10 most improved players in Major League Baseball for the 2025 season, and the star left-hander was among them.
MLB Writer Lists Royals All-Star As Team's Most Improved Player
"Left-hander Kris Bubic made his MLB debut during the 2020 season, and after his first four years in the majors, he logged a 4.85 ERA and 1.52 WHIP in 325 innings working primarily out of the starting rotation," Reuter wrote on Tuesday.
"The offseason trade of Brady Singer opened the door for him to return to the starting rotation, and he was having a Cy Young-caliber season with a vastly improved fastball and three quality breaking pitches on display until a left rotator cuff strain in late July sent him to the sidelines for the remainder of the year."
Bubic was an All-Star for the first time this season. The 27-year-old left-hander was 8-7 with a 2.55 ERA and 3.2 WAR in 20 starts before the injury. He also had struck out 116 batters over 116 1/2 innings of work.
Unfortunately, there isn't anything left to do in 2025, but he'll be an interesting pitcher to watch in 2026 as he works his way back from his injury. He took a lot of steps forward this season.
