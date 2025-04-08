Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. Contract Praised After Blue Jays Extend Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
The big news in Major League Baseball this week was the Toronto Blue Jays' extension for first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who the Kansas City Royals would have never pursued in free agency.
But what does the Guerrero contract say about the Royals? According to one baseball writer, it's a positive reflection.
Guerrero and the Blue Jays inked a 14-year, $500 million extension that runs through his age-40 season. It's the third-largest contract in Major League Baseball history, and it ensures Toronto won't lose their young star to free agency during the prime of his career (or ever, in all likelihood).
Meanwhile, the Royals signed shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. to an 11-year, $288.8 million extension before the 2024 season that contains an opt-out in the middle and a three-year club option at the end. If all the options are exercised, the contract will grow to 14 years, the same term as Guerrero's, but for $377.7 million.
On Monday, Caleb Moody of FanSided heaped praise on the Royals for how good he believed Witt's contract looked in comparison to the Guerrero extension.
"Looking at Guerrero's extension, not only does Witt's $288.7 million pale in comparison to the $500 million he'll get, but the Royals have far more room for roster flexibility in the immediate future," Moody wrote.
"And we haven't even talked about the on-field product yet. Both Witt Jr. and Guerrero Jr. are no doubt two of the leagues premier offensive talents, but after last season, it's fair to say Witt has the edge here after his runner-up finish in AL MVP voting."
The Royals were smart to lock up Witt before his massive 2024 campaign because it's unlikely they could have had him for the same price this winter. The closer a star player gets to free agency, the more the price tag goes up.
Plus, the fact that Witt can opt out of his deal at age 30 and pursue free agency does put just a bit of a damper on the contract from the Royals' perspective. If he continues to finish near the top of the MVP picture, there's a strong chance he could sign elsewhere for more than the $35 million he's set to earn in 2031.
While it's not an exact one-to-one comparison, the Royals certainly deserve credit for giving Witt the deal they did, when they did it. But by the same token, the Blue Jays did exactly what they had to do for Guerrero.
More MLB: Royals Urged To Move On From 26-Year-Old Former Top Prospect After Awful Start