Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. Makes Team USA Decision For 2026 World Baseball Classic
Bobby Witt Jr. was something of a surprise inclusion on the 2023 Team USA roster at the World Baseball Classic, the most unproven position player on the roster.
This time around, with interest in the 2026 WBC at a fever pitch, the only question was whether or not the Kansas City Royals superstar would accept the starting job that was rightfully his.
On Thursday, Witt made it official. He's accepting the challenge, making his official announcement to join Team USA in their quest for a second WBC title.
Witt joins New York Yankees outfielder and Team USA captain Aaron Judge and Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes as the only three confirmed members of manager Mark DeRosa's American squad thus far.
In 2023, Witt was used primarily as a pinch-runner at the WBC. He went 1-for-2 at the plate and pinch-ran in the ninth inning of the championship game against Team Japan, only to be quickly erased on a ground ball double play from Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts.
Then, infamously, then-Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani struck out former teammate Mike Trout to seal the championship. Witt and his American teammates, likely including Trout, will be out for revenge this time around.
The Royals' homegrown superstar earned his way to the Classic by finishing second in American League Most Valuable Player voting behind Judge in 2024. He's not having quite the same season in 2025, but he still sports an .822 OPS and is on track to be an All-Star.
Royals fans tuning into the WBC will now see at least three of their favorite team's current players, as pitcher Seth Lugo is committed to Team Puerto Rico and first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino is committed to Team Italy.
