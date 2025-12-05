Insider Proposes Blockbuster Royals-Cardinals Trade Idea Involving 2025 All-Star

The Kansas City Royals have been searching for a bat after missing the postseason in 2025. Their offense was their main issue this year, and it sunk them to third place in the American League Central.

They have shown interest in St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan, but the Cardinals asking price is high. Kansas City has a lot of pitching depth though, and could have some pieces that interest St. Louis.

Jim Bowden of The Athletic listed a hypothetical Donovan trade to Kansas City as one he wants to see at the Winter Meetings. The deal would send Jordan Walker to Kansas City with Donovan and pitchers Kris Bubic and Ben Kudrna to St. Louis.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google .

Could Royals and Cardinals Make Cross-State Trade?

Sep 16, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) throws out Cincinnati Reds first baseman Sal Stewart (43) (not pictured) at first base in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

“A cross-Missouri trade gives Donovan and Walker a chance to compete for an AL Central title, while the rebuilding Cardinals add two pitchers with team control remaining. Donovan will pair with Bobby Witt Jr. to give the Royals an elite middle infield and Kansas City will get a shot at unlocking Walker’s immense potential,” Bowden wrote.

The Royals would have a lot of options if they make this potential deal. They could have an upgrade at second base over Jonathan India and would be giving Walker a fresh start.

Both players have the potential to be great offensively, so that could really boost the Royals lineup. If they want to stick with India at second base, they could move Donovan to left field, where they have a bit of a hole.

Donovan can play almost every position on the diamond, so it could work for the Royals. However, the Cardinals would probably say no to this deal.

With Kudrna has several years of team control, Bubic is a free agent after 2026. He also has dealt with various injuries and had his season cut short in 2025 after his All-Star selection.

That might make the Cardinals hesitate a bit. They also probably want more than just one controllable starter, and Bubic doesn’t check that box.

A trade between the Cardinals and Royals is possible, but the Royals may have to give up some other arms to meet the Cardinals’ asking price, and Bubic may not be enough to land a player like Donovan.

We’ll see what happens at the Winter Meetings.

More MLB: Royals Insider Drops Pessimistic Hint On Kris Bubic's Trade Market