Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. Named Finalist For Prestigious MLB Award
The Kansas City Royals have fallen out of postseason contention and are struggling at the worst possible time. At 75-75, they are 6 1/2 games back of the third American League Wild Card spot with just 12 games remaining on the schedule. But even with the Royals out of contention, there is still a chance for players to walk away from 2025 with their heads held high.
Star shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. has put together another very strong season at the plate and in the field. He is without a doubt the Royals' best player and somebody to build around in the next several years.
On Monday, the finalists for the Roberto Clemente Award were revealed by MLB.com, and the Royals nominee was none other than Witt for his charitable work.
Royals' Bobby Witt Jr. Nominated For Clemente Award
"Witt’s childhood dreams of being in The Show have led to Major League superstardom. Now the 25-year-old is inspiring the next generation of players and fans as MLB’s Play Ball ambassador, helping the league’s efforts to encourage youth participation in baseball and softball. Witt has worked with local youth to help increase literacy rates in the Kansas City metro area, and he makes special visits to the Dream Factory, which grants the wishes of youth with life-threatening or chronic illnesses. He is a strong supporter of organizations working to create awareness and fight ALS."
Witt is hitting .292/.350/.501 with 22 home runs, 79 RBI, 36 stolen bases, a 6.4 WAR and an .851 OPS. He also has a 136 OPS+ and has picked up 166 hits in his 569 at-bats this year. But no matter, the stats, Witt has proven himself to be a great ambassador for the game of baseball.
The Clemente Award is given to the player who best represents Roberto Clemente's legacy through charitable work. The winner will be revealed during the World Series, which begins on October 24 this year.
Witt certainly has a good chance to be named the winner of this prestigious award thanks to his efforts. Fans can vote for the winner of this award through September 28, which is the final day of the 2025 regular season. It will certainly be interesting to see if Witt is the one to ultimately take home the hardware for the work he has put in off the field.
