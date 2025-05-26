Royals Breakout Hurler Gets All-Star Endorsement From Surging Teammate
If you'd asked around before the season which Kansas City Royals pitcher was most likely to be an All-Star, Kris Bubic would have been most people's fourth pick.
The 27-year-old Bubic, who returned to the Royals as a relief pitcher in the middle of last season after recovering from Tommy John surgery, had to work hard in spring training just to earn his spot in the rotation back.
However, through 11 starts this season, Bubic hasn't just been the Royals' best pitcher. He's been one of the very best in all of Major League Baseball. He's posted a 1.45 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 68 2/3 innings, and the 29-25 Royals are 7-4 when he pitches.
After allowing just two hits and one earned run in his seven-inning start against the Minnesota Twins on Sunday, Bubic earned a major endorsement from infielder Maikel Garcia, who has been fantastic in his own right all season.
“He’s an All-Star right now,” Garcia said, per Anne Rogers of MLB.com.
Garcia got the go-ahead hit in the top of the 10th inning that helped the Royals grab a 2-1 win and avoid being swept by the Twins. All three games in Minnesota this weekend were decided in the final frame, with the two losses coming in walk-off fashion.
Manager Matt Quatraro also had high praise for Bubic, who has stabilized Kansas City's rotation in the absence of 2024 All-Stars Cole Ragans and Seth Lugo, both currently on the injured list.
“It’s almost like you don’t expect them to score at all,” Quatraro said, per Rogers. “What he’s doing is phenomenal. You can’t take it for granted. You appreciate every out. He’s so under control, he’s so composed, and you feel like he’s going to get it done every single time.”
Bubic is keeping Kansas City afloat, and there's no reason to think that will stop anytime soon. And come July, he just might earn himself a trip to Truist Park in Atlanta if he avoids a slump.
