Royals Breakout Left-Hander Listed As Team's Top Rookie For 2025
The Kansas City Royals are not out of the postseason mix just yet. With a 4-3 win on Monday night over the Texas Rangers, the team improved to 64-61 and ran their winning streak up to four games. They also gained ground in the American League Wild Card race, coming to within 3 1/2 games of the defending American League champion New York Yankees for the final spot.
They chose to be buyers at the trade deadline rather than sellers, and so far, the moves appear to be panning out, as they have remained in the mix for a Wild Card spot and still have postseason dreams within reach. They won 86 games last year and were the second Wild Card team before losing the ALDS to the Bronx Bombers.
This year, they've seen some key players take steps forward. Their starting rotation has remained a strength despite injuries to Cole Ragans and Kris Bubic. One man in particular, Noah Cameron has turned heads. Levi Weaver of The Athletic listed Cameron as the team's top rookie.
Royals Breakout Star Named Team's Top Rookie
"Cameron has an interesting profile as a starter. He doesn’t strike out a ton of hitters — just 78 in 98 1/3 innings — and his walk rate of 2.6 per nine innings is good, but not overwhelmingly so. But hitters are batting just .209 (.597 OPS) against his repertoire of cutter, changeup, curveball, slider and four-seam fastball that only averages 92.3 mph," Weaver wrote on Tuesday.
"The trick? He uses all five pitches at least 16 percent of the time or higher, with the fastball getting the most usage at just 27.4 percent."
Cameron has been a revelation for the Royals this season. In 17 starts with Kansas City, he is 7-5 with a 2.47 ERA and has posted a 3.4 WAR. Aside from Bubic, a case can be made that Cameron has been the Royals' best starter in 2025.
A native of St. Joseph, Missouri, Cameron was selected in the seventh round of the 2021 Major League Baseball Draft out of the University of Central Arkansas. His rookie status is still intact through 2025, but he certainly has made a case to stay in the Royals' rotation long-term.
At 26 years old, the left-hander still has a very bright future ahead of him and it should be interesting to see what comes next for him.
