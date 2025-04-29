Royals Breakout Pitcher Listed In Top 10 For Left-Handed Starters
The Kansas City Royals seem to be turning the corner after a very rough start to the 2025 season. Following an 8-14 stretch in their first 22 games, they have won six of their last seven games and come to within one game of the .500 mark at 14-15.
The offense remains a major issue for this team, but the starting rotation and bullpen have both held up their end of the bargain. While Cole Ragans has yet to find his groove this year, another starter has emerged for them.
Left-hander Kris Bubic is off to a red-hot start after being moved back to the rotation for the first time since 2023. He has made six starts this year, and in those starts he is 2-2 with a 2.25 ERA.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently ranked the Top 10 players at each position, and on the list for left-handed starting pitchers, Bubic is ranked eighth.
The 27-year-old left-hander had been limited by injuries as a starter before being moved to the bullpen for the 2024 season. Last year as a reliever, Bubic went 1-1 and had a 2.67 ERA in 27 appearances and even recorded a save.
However, with the loss of Brady Singer via trade, the Royals needed to fill a spot in the rotation, and Bubic was an obvious candidate to fulfill that role. He won the job out of spring training and has run with his opportunity.
It will certainly be interesting to see if he can keep it up.
