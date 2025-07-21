Royals Calling Up 45-Year-Old Journeyman For Stint With 14th MLB Team
The Kansas City Royals are adding some starting pitching depth this week, but it's not your typical minor-league call-up.
According to multiple reports, the Royals are expected to recall Rich Hill, the 45-year-old veteran who has pitched in 20 major league seasons (this will be his 21st), to make a start at some point this week, possibly as soon as Tuesday.
FanSided's Robert Murray was the first to report the news of Hill's expected call-up. The Royals will be Hill's 14th major league team.
"Hill will get back to the majors with the Royals after the left-hander made nine starts in Triple-A," Murray wrote. "In a recent outing, he struck out 10 batters and allowed only one run across five innings against Toledo. He became the first 45-year-old to record double-digit strikeouts in a professional outing since Nolan Ryan did it against the A’s on August 6, 1992."
On the whole, Hill put up a 5.22 ERA in his 11 starts in the minors this season (two in the Arizona Complex League, nine in Triple-A). But he did strike out 61 batters in 50 innings, so it's clear that the ageless wonder can still miss some bats.
The Royals open a series with the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Monday night with rookie Noah Cameron on the mound. Hill will either pitch game two or three as the Royals look to better their 48-52 record heading into the trade deadline.
It's a great story for baseball and for Hill, but the Royals need the lefty to be good to keep their fading playoff hopes alive. With the trade deadline looming, every win counts, and what a story it would be if Hill could help Kansas City make up some ground in the race.
