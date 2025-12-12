This Cardinals All-Star Makes Perfect Sense As Royals’ Next Offseason Addition

The Kansas City Royals made their first key move of the offseason on Thursday night when they signed outfielder Lane Thomas to a one-year, $5.25 million contract. However, they aren’t done yet.

They still need another outfield bat to boost their offense. The outfield especially was a weakness in terms of offensive production, so there is more work that needs to be done.

Anne Rogers of MLB.com notes that the next addition is likely to come via trade rather than free agency. With that in mind, now is the perfect time for them to make a play for St. Louis Cardinals All-Star Brendan Donovan, who they have had interest in all offseason long.

Royals Have Perfect Opportunity To Land Cardinals All-Star

Sep 12, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second base Brendan Donovan (33) gets a base hit against the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Fans may wonder why a second baseman is an ideal target for a team that needs outfield help. The beauty about a player like Donovan is that he is a swiss-army knife type of player.

He can play almost everywhere on the field. He can even be used in the outfield, so while the Royals do have Jonathan India at second base already, that doesn’t necessarily take them out of the running for a player like Donovan.

The 28-year-old won the utility Gold Glove back in 2022. The Royals could easily slot him in at left field while having Thomas play center or right field. This would give Kansas City a far better group of starting outfielders for 2026 as they try to bounce back into contention.

Donovan is a solid table-setter and is the perfect man for the leadoff spot in the lineup. He is mainly a contact hitter, but he also possesses some power that could boost the Royals offensively.

The Royals also have a lot of pitching depth, which the Cardinals will likely be interested in. That may include trading a high-upside arm like Noah Cameron, but it’s worth it if the Royals can get what they need to boost their offense and return to the postseason next year.

It should be interesting to see what general manager J.J. Picollo has planned over the next few months of the offseason, but a blockbuster trade for Donovan could be what elevates the Royals to true contender status in the American League.

