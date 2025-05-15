Royals Can Fulfill 'Top Trade Target' By Acquiring This Angels 8-Year Veteran
It's time for the Kansas City Royals to start thinking about corner outfield solutions.
Hunter Renfroe certainly isn't one. Neither is MJ Melendez, who is stuck in Triple-A with no obvious shot at returning to the big leagues. Jonathan India has struggled at the plate while attempting to learn left field on the fly, and Drew Waters has cooled down after a hot start.
Though the Royals are attempting to convert number-one prospect Jac Caglianone to at least a part-time outfielder, it seems obvious that Kansas City will still at least shop for another option before the Jul. 31 trade deadline.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter agrees. Reuter named "a run producer," specifically at the corner outfield position(s), as the "top trade target" for the Royals in a piece published on Thursday.
"Outside of Bobby Witt Jr., Salvador Perez and Vinnie Pasquantino, the Royals are still lacking in reliable run production, though Maikel Garcia does deserve a tip of the cap for his hot start at the plate," Reuter wrote. "A corner outfielder is the obvious target, as the club's right fielders have produceda .176/.241/.236 line with one home run and six RBI on the year."
Later in the piece, Reuter named Los Angeles Angels outfielder Taylor Ward, who will be a free agent at the end of the 2026 season, as a possible name on the move as the Halos look to rebuild.
"Tyler Anderson, Taylor Ward and Luis Rengifo were all popular names on the rumor mill last summer, and all three are potential trade candidates once again this year after staying put," Reuter wrote.
Ward, 31, is off to a slow start to the season at the plate, hitting .186 with an OPS+ of 75 through 41 games. He does have 10 home runs already, however, putting him on pace to easily eclipse his career-high of 25, set last season.
If Ward can return to his career norm, which is around a .250 average and .750 OPS, he'll be a hot name on a trade market that doesn't look to have much outfield depth. Kansas City will certainly keep their eye on him as the two teams continue to diverge in the standings.
