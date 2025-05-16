Royals Cautioned Against Cutting Ties With Struggling 25-Year-Old Lefty
No one has more pressure to perform at their jobs than Major League Baseball relief pitchers.
A good reliever is worth his weight in solid gold. But when your entire outing is decided on the outcome of one inning of work, the margin between excellence and mediocrity can be razor-thin at times.
The Kansas City Royals' bullpen has been one of the team's biggest strengths this season, but one lefty is struggling to keep up with his teammates. That lefty is 25-year-old Angel Zerpa, who has a 7.20 ERA and 2.00 WHIP over his first 15 innings of work this year.
There might be temptation for the Royals to demote Zerpa to Triple-A or even trade him once right-hander Hunter Harvey returns from his shoulder injury. However, one Royals writer believes Kansas City should hold the line.
On Thursday, Derek Hitz of FanSided urged the Royals to show their trust in Zerpa a bit longer, given the changes in speed and movement to his slider that have led to his struggles that Hitz believes can be fixed.
"Zerpa’s numbers are ugly, and Royals fans assuredly must groan when he enters the ballgame. However, Zerpa is an arm worth keeping around due to the Royals limited number of lefty arms," Hitz wrote.
"Some minor tweaks to his repertoire can help him get back to being a league-average arm. If the Royals are looking for someone to put on the chopping block when reliever Hunter Harvey comes back, they should look elsewhere."
Last season, opposing batters slugged .333 against Zerpa's slider, which he was throwing 26.1 percent of the time. This year, the usage has climbed to 37.5 percent, but hitters are now slugging .737.
There's not much room for error at this point, but a few good showings from Zerpa that demonstrate that his slider isn't just a punching bag anymore might save his season.
More MLB: Ex-Royals GM Reveals He Declined Eric Hosmer Trade For Astros Future Hall Of Famer