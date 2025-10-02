Royals Closer's Dominant Season Should Earn Him Top Honor For 2025
The Kansas City Royals had a disappointing 2025 season, going 82-80 and finishing in third place in the American League Central. They ultimately missed the postseason after winning 86 games in 2024 and earning the second Wild Card. What ultimately sunk them in 2025 was their offense, or lack thereof. The pitching held up its end of the bargain, but there wasn't much they could do to keep the Royals afloat.
On the pitching side, there were a lot of success stories for Kansas City. Noah Cameron emerged as a frontline option, and closer Carlos Estevez lived up to the hype in the first year of his contract.
Oliver Vandervoort of Kings of Kauffman listed three players that should be on this year's All-MLB Team, and among them was Estevez, who saved a Major League best 42 games in 2025.
Royals Closer Should Receive All-MLB Team Consideration
"Finally, one of the best seasons by a Kansas City Royals' closer ever should also land him on at least the Second Team All-MLB list.
Carlos Estévez led the league in saves with 42, to go along with his 2.45 earned run average and 1.06 WHIP," Vandervoort wrote.
"There's not much else to say here. This was simply one of the best relievers in baseball in 2025."
The Royals signed Estevez to a two-year, $22 million contract last offseason with a club option for 2027. He is a two-time All-Star, having earned his second nod this past season.
Estevez has been one of the top relievers in the league since 2023 when he was with the Los Angeles Angels. But he has certainly earned the right to at least be considered for the All-MLB Team. If he receives that honor, he would be the first Royals closer to do so.
The Royals bullpen was a strength in 2025 thanks in large part to Estevez. He'll be under contract for at least one more season, and he could be a major factor in the Royals potentially bouncing back into contention and returning to the postseason in 2026.
For his career, Estevez owns a 3.97 ERA and has recorded a total of 124 saves. The Royals certainly made a solid move by signing him, and he gave their bullpen a completely different look as another high-leverage option late in games.
We'll see if he ends up on the All-MLB Team.
