Royals Could Cut Ties With 28-Year-Old All-Star With High Trade Value: Insider
The Kansas City Royals are primed for a blockbuster trade this winter.
Teams make trades when they have roster imbalances, and for the second offseason in a row, the Royals have a surplus of starting pitchers and a ton of holes on offense. It would be foolish not to consider trading at least one of those starters in an attempt to balance things out.
Which starter should be traded, though? That's the multi-million-dollar question, and one insider thinks the Royals may need to shoot for the stars.
Royals insider identifies Kris Bubic as high-probability trade piece
On Wednesday, Jaylon Thompson of The Kansas City Star named Kris Bubic as a top trade candidate to circle for the Royals as they weigh how to improve their roster following an 82-80 campaign.
"Bubic could still be a top trade target," Thompson wrote. "He made his first All-Star appearance and has one year of control left before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2027. The Royals will evaluate all options. (General Manager J.J.) Picollo isn’t afraid to make a deal if it improves the overall roster."
Thompson also included a quote from Picollo that illuminated that the GM is at least considering the possibility of moving a starter, if not operating under the assumption he will do so.
"We know we have the depth to deal from our starting pitching," Picollo said, per Thompson. "So when you have a position of depth, it could be something you utilize to help in other areas.”
Before succumbing to a rotator cuff strain, Bubic pitched to a 2.55 ERA in 20 starts, striking out 116 batters in 116 1/3 innings. Though he didn't have a track record of pitching like an All-Star at the big-league level, he's a former first-round pick who teams are likely to trust because he finally made the perfect tweaks to his arsenal.
The only situation in which it would make sense not to trade Bubic would be if the Royals were thinking about extending him. But they've already paid Seth Lugo and Michael Wacha, and in a few years, they'll be in a similar situation with ace Cole Ragans that they're in now with Bubic.
It's hard to imagine the 28-year-old's value will ever be higher, and if the Royals are smart, they'll be fielding offers from pitching-needy teams until that bidding war results in them finding a new offensive cornerstone or two.
More MLB: Royals GM Hints At Possible Staff Changes After Disappointing Season