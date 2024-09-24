Royals Could Pursue Former Cy Young Candidate To Boost Rotation For 2025
The Kansas City Royals are at risk of falling short of the postseason after a seven-game losing streak. They now are tied for the second American League Wild Card spot with the resurgent Detroit Tigers.
They have largely been carried by MVP candidate Bobby Witt Jr. and a strong starting rotation this season, but have fallen on hard times.
Regardless of what happens to them in 2024, they may be forced to fill a hole in their starting rotation this offseason. Right-hander Michael Wacha is expected to opt out of his contract and become a free agent.
This could lead the Royals to target Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler, who Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report lists as one of the top available free agents this winter.
It has not been a good season for Buehler. The 30-year-old right-hander is 1-6 in 15 starts with a 5.63 ERA. He was once a Cy Young candidate with the Dodgers, but has struggled with various injuries. He came back from Tommy John surgery, only to land back on the IL with a hip issue.
However, he could be a solid buy-low candidate this coming offseason and could potentially bolster the Royals starting rotation. He helped guide the Dodgers to the World Series in 2018 and has been a key piece of their rotation for several years.
His struggles will certainly impact his market, but it will be interesting to see what it looks like and if the Royals might want to take a chance on the veteran right-hander.
