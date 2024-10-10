Royals Could Pursue Mets Veteran To Bolster Rotation For 2025
The Kansas City Royals are facing elimination as they head into Game 4 of the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees. The team dropped Game 3 at home by a final score of 3-2.
They'll have Michael Wacha starting Game 4 on Thursday, but with him likely opting out of his contract at the end of the season, the veteran right-hander may be making his final start as a member of the Royals.
This offseason, the Royals may have to replace Wacha, but they could potentially look into signing left-hander Jose Quintana, who Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report lists as the ninth best starting pitcher available in free agency.
"If it feels like Jose Quintana has been around forever, well, that isn't far from the truth," Rymer wrote. "You're looking at a sure-thing No. 3 or No. 4 starter. And likely one who can be had one a two or even a one-year deal."
Quintana pitched quite well in Game 4 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. He struck out six over five innings and allowed just one unearned run one two hits. During the regular season, the 35-year-old left-hander went 10-10 with a 3.75 ERA.
The veteran starter would fit in quite well with the Royals and could profile similarly to Wacha, but as a left-hander. He also logged 170 1/3 innings and posted a 1.25 WHIP during the regular season.
He might be one of the more underrated starters on the market, but it will be interesting to see if the Royals target him in the event that they lose Wacha.
