Royals Could Pursue Rangers Veteran To Bolster Bullpen
The Kansas City Royals are set to enter the postseason as one of the final two American League Wild Card teams. They have one more game on the regular season schedule to determine their October fate.
They have been largely carried by the red-hot bat of Bobby Witt Jr., as well as a very strong starting rotation that consists of Michael Wacha, Cole Ragans, and Seth Lugo. If there is one weakness, it would be their bullpen.
They are without James McArthur and Hunter Harvey, and if they are an early playoff exit, we could see them upgrade their bullpen.
Right-hander David Robertson was listed as one of the top free agents by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report.
Robertston was everything the defending World Series champion Texas Rangers could have asked for. In 67 appearances, the 39-year-old right-hander was 3-4 with a 3.04 ERA.
Robertson could be a veteran presence in the Royals bullpen next year if he decides to keep on pitching. The right-hander even recorded 34 holds and two saves this season with the Rangers.
Kansas City has plenty of young players on its roster, so having somebody like Robertson to guide some of them would certainly help them as they try to remain competitive for 2025 and beyond.
The veteran right-hander has great postseason experience too and could help Kansas City get back to the playoffs next year if added to the bullpen.
We'll see what his market looks like and if the Royals decide to target him, assuming he wants to continue pitching.
