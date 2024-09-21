Royals Could Pursue Rangers Veteran To Strengthen Bullpen For 2025
The Kansas City Royals are reeling all of a sudden. Despite still having control of the second American League Wild Card, they have lost five consecutive games.
Recently, the Royals bullpen has taken some hits. Hunter Harvey and James McArthur have joined Chris Stratton and Will Smith on the injured list. This could pose some problems with the postseason near.
Should the bullpen prevent Kansas City from making a deep October run, they may decide to upgrade it in the offseason. Right-hander Kirby Yates could be an option. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report ranked Yates the 23rd best free agent available.
"Yates tallied 41 saves and posted a 1.19 ERA and 15 strikeouts per nine innings in 60 appearances with the Padres in 2019. Injuries derailed his career in the years that followed, but he bounced back with the Braves in 2023 before inking a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Rangers and earning his second All-Star nod," Reuter wrote. "The two-year, $32 million deal that Kenley Jansen signed with the Red Sox could serve as the framework for his next deal."
Yates has bounced around in his career, spending time with the Tampa Bay Rays, New York Yankees, and Los Angeles Angels before his time in San Diego and later Atlanta. He's been solid this season with the defending champion Rangers.
He's 6-2 in 58 appearances with a 1.23 ERA and has converted 31 of his 32 save opportunities. He and Lucas Erceg could split closer duties in 2025 and give the Royals a truly scary back end of the bullpen.
We'll see if the Royals target Yates this winter.
