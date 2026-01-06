Cardinals, Royals Trade Talk Update Drops Regarding All-Star 2nd Baseman

We have known all winter that the Kansas City Royals were trying to trade for offense, but they've only made one move of medium impact to this point.

It's not that Isaac Collins, who the Royals got from the Milwaukee Brewers last month, is a bad player by any means. However, despite his fourth-place finish in Rookie of the Year voting, Collins hardly projects as a game-changer.

Kansas City has had targets with more name recognition throughout the winter, but the periodic updates haven't sounded too encouraging. On Tuesday, we found out the latest in regards to the Royals' pursuit of St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan.

Latest on Royals' pursuit of Brendan Donovan

Jun 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) runs the bases on his solo home run in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | David Richard-Imagn Images

According to Anne Rogers of MLB.com, the Royals have had "extensive" discussions about Donovan with the Cardinals throughout the offseason, but have thus far been willing to meet the lofty standards St. Louis is holding its suitors to for the 28-year-old All-Star.

"There have been extensive talks with the Cardinals about utility player Brendan Donovan, but the asking price is high, too, and there are other teams interested," wrote Rogers.

"The Royals would be willing to slightly overpay for Donovan, who comes with two years of contractual control. But they won’t meet the Cardinals’ ask -- several top prospects and players with years of control."

Donovan's fit for the Royals is obvious. He's a guy who doesn't need to hit the ball out of the ballpark to make an offensive impact, which is perfect for Kauffman Stadium. He can also play corner outfield, which would allow the Royals to use Jonathan India at second base against left-handed pitchers.

We've also heard the Seattle Mariners, San Francisco Giants, and Boston Red Sox as teams with confirmed interest in Donovan, and from a subjective standpoint, those three mostly have more prospect capital to give up than Kansas City, especially excluding the catching position, which is already a strength for the Cardinals.

