Royals Could Pursue Reliable Veteran Starter To Bolster Rotation For 2025
The Kansas City Royals have had a strong 2024 season after they signed veteran right-handed starters Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo to bolster their rotation last offseason. Both have performed quite well and have helped the team emerge as contenders after a 106-loss campaign in 2023.
However, the Royals may have some work to do with their rotation this coming offseason, as Wacha is expected to opt out of his deal and become a free agent again. This would leave the Royals with a hole to fill.
Fortunately, there are plenty of options in free agency, and one such option is Atlanta Braves right-hander Charlie Morton.
Morton, 40, has been around the game for a long time. He has made 27 starts with the Braves this season, going 8-8 with a 4.11 ERA over 149 innings of work. The veteran right-hander also has punched out 155 batters and posted a 1.32 WHIP.
He's a reliable veteran presence in any rotation and would also be somebody that younger players in the Royals' clubhouse could look to for guidance in 2025.
Morton even has a strong postseason track record and can be counted on in big games. He has won two World Series titles, one with the Houston Astros in 2017 and one with the Braves four years later.
On spotrac, Morton's market value is listed at roughly $20 million, so he won't come cheap. But if he can stay healthy, he'll be worth every penny a team pays him in the offseason. We'll see if the Royals give him a look.
More MLB: Royals Trio Of Sluggers Recognized On Exclusive MLB Top 50 Hitters List