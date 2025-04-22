Royals Could Receive Trade Interest In All-Star Hurler At Deadline, Per MLB Writer
The Kansas City Royals have gotten off to a rough start in 2025. After 23 games, the Royals sit in third place in the American League Central with a 9-14 record, five games back of the first place Detroit Tigers.
If their slide continues, then it is very likely that the Royals will be sellers at the trade deadline and look towards the future rather than on making a postseason run in 2025.
David Schoenfield of ESPN predicts that right-hander Michael Lorenzen will be Kansas City's top trade chip, but that if the Royals continue to slide, teams could inquire about Seth Lugo.
"Considering the Royals' out-of-nowhere playoff season last year, it wouldn't necessarily be a surprise to see them take a step back. Let's hope not, as the more reasons to watch Bobby Witt Jr., the better. But it looks as if they're going to need some offense. If the lineup doesn't come around, teams will certainly inquire about Seth Lugo or a couple of the relievers," Schoenfield predicted.
The Royals could in fact have taken a slight step back this year after their surprise Wild Card berth in 2024. But if that is the case, teams will likely be interested in Lugo.
Last year, Lugo made 33 starts and posted a 3.00 ERA. In his first five starts of 2025, the 35-year-old owns a 3.90 ERA. If he can repeat his 2024 performance, the Royals could bring back a haul for him if they sell at the deadline.
More MLB: Royals Could Cut Ties With Starting Pitcher Via Trade To Braves