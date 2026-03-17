Nick Loftin Making His Case for Royals Opening Day Roster

The Kansas City Royals had a productive offseason after they missed the postseason in 2025. They added Isaac Collins, Nick Mears, Matt Strahm and Lane Thomas over the winter.

Their pitching staff and their lineup look a lot better entering the 2026 season, and they could very easily find themselves back in the mix for an American League Wild Card spot. However, beyond the offseason moves, another player is showing signs of promise.

Utility man Nick Loftin is fighting for a spot on the Royals' opening day roster. Anne Rogers of MLB.com listed Loftin as a player that is making a big impression in spring training.

Nick Loftin showing promise

Aug 3, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Kansas City Royals outfielder Nick Loftin (12) walks to the dugout at a MLB game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

"Most of the roster seems set for the Royals, except for the final spots," Rogers wrote. "That includes the bench, and Loftin has established himself as a frontrunner to grab hold of it, not only because of his performance in Cactus League games, but also his defensive versatility. He’s played everywhere, including the corner outfield, his main positions in the infield and more first base than ever before. He’s also hitting the ball hard and making good swing decisions. Every one of those things has him inching closer to being on the roster come opening day."

Loftin has performed well for the Royals this spring, hitting .300 with two home runs, 11 RBI and a 1.000 OPS in 30 at-bats. He can play left field, as well as second base and third base, so he qualifies as a solid utility piece for the Royals as they look to bounce back from missing the playoffs in 2025.

Last season, he struggled at the plate, hitting just .208 with four home runs, 20 RBI and a .635 OPS. However, his stats this spring are certainly encouraging, so there is a good chance that he will find himself on the opening day roster.

This would be good news for the Royals. Another right-handed bat can't hurt, and if he continues to build off of what he has done this spring, then the Royals will be in good shape as they assess their options for the 2026 season.

It will be interesting to see what the Royals do with the last bench spot on their roster. Loftin certainly appears to be a strong candidate for that spot thanks to the numbers he is putting up in Cactus League play.

There is a lot to like about the 27-year-old utility man.