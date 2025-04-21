Royals Could Cut Ties With Starting Pitcher Via Trade To Braves
Are the Kansas City Royals going to have the same pitching rotation once July’s trade deadline comes and goes?
Kansas City entered Monday with a disappointing 9-14 record and have lost eight of its last 10 games. The season schedule is not even 15 percent complete, so it’s too early to make any definitive statements about the Royals’ playoff chances, but the early returns on the 2025 season aren’t excellent.
If the Royals surprisingly fall out of divisional contention by the time the deadline arrives, they might be open to moving left-hander Kris Bubic, who doesn’t have multiple years of team control ahead of him like Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo, and Michael Wacha do.
If Kansas City did put the 27-year-old Bubic on the trade block, the Atlanta Braves would likely be one of the teams to come calling.
As Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller pointed out recently, Atlanta has a desperate need for starting pitching right now.
“The big three of (Spencer) Strider, Chris Sale and Spencer Schwellenbach could be all sorts of special when healthy," Miller wrote.
“But having some combination of Grant Holmes, AJ Smith-Shawver and Bryce Elder filling out the rest of the rotation isn't particularly promising for a team that has gotten out to a brutal start to the year.”
“We do still expect Atlanta to be in the postseason hunt in late July, but very likely searching to add at least one starting pitcher to the mix.”
“As ever, there will be plenty of rotational options available ahead of the deadline. The big question with Atlanta is whether it has either the budget or the prospects necessary to make a gigantic swing for a Sandy Alcantara, Freddy Peralta or Luis Castillo.”
“Most likely, the team will be aiming a bit lower for a No. 3/4 starter type of rental, but we'll see how desperate it becomes over the next few months.”
Bubic could be that No. 4 starter type for Atlanta to target. The former No. 40 overall pick by Kansas City in the 2018 Major League Baseball draft is 2-1 this season with a 1.88 ERA and 27 strikeouts.
The Braves aren’t going to give in and become sellers, so watch for Bubic to enter their radar if he keeps performing on an underperforming Royals club.
More MLB: Royals Could Surprisingly Poach Young Outfielder Away From Cubs