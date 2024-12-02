Royals Could Reunite With Veteran Reliever To Bolster Bullpen For 2025
The Kansas City Royals were a pleasant surprise in 2024, recovering from a 106-loss season in 2023 and winning 86 games to clinch the second American League Wild Card.
The Royals defeated the Baltimore Orioles in the first round before falling short in the ALDS against the New York Yankees. But they'll need some help this offseason if they want to build off of their 2024 success. A bullpen arm or two wouldn't hurt.
Left-hander Aroldis Chapman, who spent half of 2023 with the Royals is a free agent once again. David Hill of Yardbarker listed Kansas City as a potential fit for the veteran.
"The Kansas City Royals addressed their bullpen at the 2024 trade deadline, adding closer Lucas Erceg and Hunter Harvey. Both relievers will be part of the 2025 bullpen, but more help is needed," Hill wrote.
"While Royals general manager J.J. Picollo downplayed adding to the bullpen this offseason, another reliever would make sense. The Royals bullpen ranked 20th in the majors with a 4.13 ERA and 28th with 8.06 K/9. A reunion with Chapman would add another high-octane arm to the back of the bullpen and provide a reliever with closing experience should Erceg falter."
Chapman spent 2024 with the Pittsburgh Pirates, posting a 3.79 ERA in 68 appearances and saving 14 games. Even for a small-market team like the Royals, he shouldn't be too expensive, and adding a veteran presence would certainly give Kansas City a boost where they need it the most.
