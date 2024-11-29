Royals Could Still Be In Line For Offensive Upgrades, Per GM
The Kansas City Royals have been one of Major League Baseball's busiest teams this offseason. They got straight to work by re-signing Michael Wacha to a three-year, $51 million contract.
Following that move, they traded for Cincinnati Reds infielder Jonathan India and finally added a leadoff hitter to their lineup. But they may not be done just yet. They could still use some power in their lineup to protect Bobby Witt Jr.
According to General Manager J.J. Picollo, the Royals may not be done looking for ways to upgrade their lineup, and he even hinted at the potential addition of a middle-of-the-order bat.
"I think we’ve still got to be on the lookout for something that continues to lengthen our lineup out,” Picollo said. “If we are able to get something that helps out the middle of the lineup, we’d be really happy.”
If the Royals are looking to strengthen the middle of their lineup, they are fortunate, as there are plenty of options available both in trades and in free agency.
They have previously been linked to stars such as Teoscar Hernandez, Anthony Santander and Gleyber Torres. They could also look to their cross-state rivals, the St. Louis Cardinals for some help.
Nolan Arenado is likely to be traded as St. Louis rebuilds.
But the Royals could emerge as the favorites in the American League Central if they do indeed add a middle-of-the-order bat. They could certainly use someone who can protect Witt in their lineup and give them a different look.
