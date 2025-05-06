Royals Could Surprisingly Cut Ties With $45 Million All-Star, MLB Writer Says
The Kansas City Royals aren’t out of the woods as potential sellers this summer.
At least, not according to Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller, who mentioned Kansas City’s veteran right-hander as a surprising trade chip on Tuesday.
“After getting off to an 8-14 start, Kansas City has catapulted back into the playoff picture with 11 wins in its past 13 games,” Miller wrote.
“Still, Seth Lugo could be a hot commodity if the Royals were to fall back out of the conversation—which isn't exactly a stretch, given the state of this offense beyond Bobby Witt Jr.”
“With a 3.00 ERA and 1.09 WHIP, Lugo finished second to Tarik Skubal in the AL Cy Young vote last season. He has basically picked up right where he left off, forever keeping hitters off-balance with what is now a 10-pitch arsenal. … He has reeled off three consecutive quality starts … including going eight shutout innings against Houston in his final start of April.”
“When late July rolls around, good luck finding a team that isn't looking to upgrade/fill at least one of the spots in its rotation. If the Royals can convince Lugo to pick up his player option ahead of time—a la Max Scherzer when he went from the Mets to the Rangers—maybe they can turn him into a few promising young bats.”
Lugo, 35, was an All-Star and Gold Glover last season for the Royals.
It’s more likely that Kansas City stays in the playoff hunt and decides to hang onto Lugo, but it’s still a situation to monitor.
