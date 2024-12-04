Royals Could Target $11 Million Phillies All-Star After Non-Tender
The Kansas City Royals were an impressive team in 2024, overcoming a 106-loss season in 2023 and winning 86 games to clinch a spot in the postseason. However, their lack of offense proved costly, and they were ultimately stopped by the eventual American League champion New York Yankees in the ALDS.
In order to get back to the postseason in 2025, the Royals are going to need some offense, more specifically, somebody who can get on base frequently.
Max Rieper of SB Nation listed several on-base machines the Royals can target after being non-tendered by their previous clubs, and on the list was outfielder Austin Hays.
"Austin Hays was also traded at the deadline, acquired by the Phillies with the hopes he could return to the form that made him an All-Star in 2023. He fared even worse in Philly than he had with Baltimore, and hit .255/.303/.396 overall with just five home run in 255 plate appearances. He hardly walks at all, but also doesn’t strike out much and could be a right-handed platoon partner," Rieper wrote.
Hays certainly struggled with the Phillies after being acquired from the Baltimore Orioles in the Seranthony Dominguez trade, and he wasn't quite himself for most of the year.
However, he is somebody that can get on base frequently and could be a candidate for a bounce-back season in 2025. He slashed .275/.325/.444 in 2023 with 16 home runs, 16 RBI, a 2.5 WAR and a .769 OPS.
If he can bounce back, he can give the Royals the boost they need offensively.
