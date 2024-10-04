Royals Could Target Former Cardinals MVP To Boost Offense For 2025
The Kansas City Royals dealt with the Baltimore Orioles swiftly in the American League Wild Card Series, sweeping them to advance to the ALDS.
The Royals offense this season has been carried by the red-hot bat of Bobby Witt Jr, who has thrust his way into the MVP conversation. But with a few players set to hit free agency, the Royals could be in the market for some more offense in 2025.
The St. Louis Cardinals are likely moving on from Paul Goldschmidt and will soon start a rebuild. Meanwhile, the Royals are trending upwards and could poach him from their Missouri state rivals.
"The Athletic's Katie Woo reported that the St. Louis Cardinals and first baseman Paul Goldschmidt are "expected to part ways," Joe Tansey wrote in Bleacher Report. "Goldschmidt is 37 years old and the Cardinals appear to be willing to get younger throughout their lineup."
Goldschmidt would be an interesting fit in Kansas City. The Royals already have Vinnie Pasquantino at first base, but they could possibly move him to the outfield or play him as the designated hitter while giving first to Goldschmidt.
Hunter Renfroe and Adam Frazier are both free agents. Goldschmidt would give Kansas City and extra veteran in a young clubhouse and a power bat to go next to Witt in the middle of their order.
It will be interesting to see what Goldschmidt's market looks like and if the Royals might be one of the teams that ultimately shows interest in the slugger.
More MLB: Cardinals All-Star Flamethrower Named As Fit For Royals In Possible Blockbuster