Royals Could Target Former Cy Young To Bolster Rotation For 2025
The Kansas City Royals got straight to work last offseason after they finished 2023 with a record of 56-106, signing two starting pitchers to bolster their rotation. They weren't flashy moves by any means, but they have helped the team emerge as a contender this season.
Both Michael Wacha and Seth Lugo have pitched admirably for Kansas City this season. However, Wacha may opt out of his deal and become a free agent again. This could possibly lead the Royals to pursue a former Cy Young Award winner to replace him.
40-year-old Max Scherzer has dealt with injuries this season and has only made eight starts for the Texas Rangers, going 2-4 with a 3.89 ERA, but he won't be quite as expensive as in years past.
Scherzer has won three Cy Young Awards, been named to eight All-Star teams, and won two World Series titles. He also brings with him great postseason experience and swing-and-miss capability.
If the Royals do sign him, they will have to contend with the fact that he has dealt with various injuries over the past few seasons and isn't quite the pitcher he used to be. But when healthy, Scherzer is still effective and could be a mentor for young pitchers such as Cole Ragans and Brady Singer.
Because Scherzer is in the latter stages of his career, his market may look a little bit different than when he was last a free agent. But if Wacha leaves, the Royals will need to add a starting pitcher to their mix, and Scherzer could be somebody they take a look at.
