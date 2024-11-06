Royals Could Target Mariners Slugger To Fix Biggest Weakness For 2025
The Kansas City Royals have already addressed their starting rotation. They got straight to work this offseason and re-signed Michael Wacha to a three-year, $51 million contract.
Now, they can focus on other areas of the roster with their top three rotation arms intact for 2025. One area that they could look to improve in is their lineup. Beyond Bobby Witt Jr., the lineup left a lot to be desired in 2024, and they'll need to add a bat or two to generate some more offense.
Should they dive into the free agent market, they could go after Justin Turner, who R.J. Anderson of CBS listed as a possible fit in Kansas City.
"Singles and walks form the hands on Turner's clock. He doesn't offer defensive or baserunning value, and he no longer possesses the necessary bat speed to hit for power," Anderson wrote. "What remains is his feel for contact and the strike zone alike. It's enough to keep him tick-tocking along at an above average offensive pace."
Turner will be turning 40 years old next season, and that should make him a very affordable option for the Royals. Even though he doesn't have the power he once did, there is still some pop in his bat, and the Royals would be wise to at least pursue him.
He could serve as the team's designated hitter and occasionally spell Vinnie Pasquantino at first base.
The 39-year-old hit .259 with 11 home runs, 55 RBI and a .737 OPS this season.
