Royals Could Target Yankees $60 Million Slugger To Boost Lineup
The Kansas City Royals are clear contender in the American League after overcoming an 8-14 start to the season. They sit in the third Wild Card spot with a record of 27-23.
However, there are a few deficiencies with this club. The pitching staff has performed well, but the offense has yet to click. They'll need to address this at the trade deadline if they want to make a run to the postseason.
Zachary Howell of Clutch Points proposed the idea of the New York Yankees trading former MVP Cody Bellinger, and among his potential fits were the Royals, who are obviously in need of offense.
"At the plate, Bobby Witt Jr. is as good as ever, but his team's outfielders have underperformed. The solution to the Royals' problem could be wearing pinstripes right now. Sliding Bellinger into left field gives the team another threat at the plate to play off of Witt Jr. and Vinnie Pasquantino," Howell said.
"Kansas City doesn't have much that New York would want in a trade, so creating a deal for Bellinger is tricky. However, the Royals' bullpen has multiple pitchers that could interest [Aaron] Boone.
Bellinger is slashing .258/.330/.453 with seven home runs, 28 RBI, four stolen bases and a .783 OPS. He is a two-time All-Star, a two-time Silver Slugger Award winner, and a Gold Glover in addition to his MVP award.
The Royals would have to give up a haul to land Bellinger, but it might be worth it to dangle a few pieces in potential trade talks with the Yankees.
