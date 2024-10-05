Royals Could Trade For Diamondbacks Starter To Boost 2025 Rotation
The Kansas City Royals are ready to start the American League Division Series and continue their improbable run in the postseason. They kick off their matchup with the New York Yankees on Saturday after eliminating the Baltimore Orioles.
When the season comes to an end, the Royals may have a spot to fill in their starting rotation. Right-hander Michael Wacha is expected to opt out of his deal and return to free agency after going 13-8 with a 3.35 ERA in 29 starts.
In the event that they lose Wacha, they could always take a chance on Jordan Montgomery, whose future with the Arizona Diamondbacks may be uncertain after recent comments from their owner, Tom Kendrick.
For context, Kendrick came out publicly and took the blame for the Diamondbacks signing Montgomery. The veteran left-hander and former postseason standout went 8-7 in 25 starts but posted a 6.23 ERA.
He did not sign until late in the offseason. But it's possible that Arizona could look to find a trade partner for him. If the Royals lose Wacha, they could potentially buy low on Montgomery and take a chance on him potentially bouncing back in 2025.
Montgomery is likely to exercise his player option and remain under contract for next season, but that could allow a team like the Royals to make a move for him. He could be a solid veteran presence in a young clubhouse as the Royals try to contend again in 2025.
We'll see what the offseason brings and if Kansas City will take a chance on the left-hander.
