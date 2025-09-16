Royals Demote Slumping 26-Year-Old Before Mariners Series, Activate Michael Wacha
The Kansas City Royals know every game is an absolute must-win from here on out, and on Tuesday night, they'll open a crucial three-game series with Michael Wacha back on the hill.
The veteran Wacha missed his last turn through the rotation with a concussion. He's pitched to a 3.45 ERA in 28 starts this season, exactly the kind of steady production he's come to be known for in his thirties, and exactly why the Royals brought him back this offseason on a three-year extension.
However, someone had to pay the price for Wacha's return, and it wasn't a fellow pitcher.
Royals option Nick Loftin to Triple-A Omaha
Prior to Tuesday's series opener, the Royals announced that utility man Nick Loftin had been optioned to Triple-A Omaha. The active roster previously contained 15 position players and 13 pitchers, so it's back to an even balance heading into Wacha's face-off with the Seattle Mariners' Logan Gilbert.
Loftin, 26, has appeared in 67 games this season, playing every infield position but shortstop, plus left field. His offense has been subpar, with a .635 OPS that ranks 10th on the team among hitters with at least 100 plate appearances.
Once the 32nd overall pick in the draft, Loftin has now been optioned six times since he made his major league debut in September of 2023. He's sporting a career .220/.294/.323 slash line, with only five home runs in 143 games.
The Royals have a big group of players in Loftin's mold who have floated between Triple-A and the majors over the past couple of seasons, and because they've rarely had better solutions, most of those players have been given repeat opportunities after decent showings at Triple-A.
That group includes names like MJ Melendez, Drew Waters, John Rave, and Nate Eaton (now with the Boston Red Sox).
Loftin's season at the big-league level could very well be over, though he'd be eligible to be called back up if someone was injured. He will still have one more minor-league option year in 2026, so he can hang around in the organization and hope to make the most of any further opportunities.
