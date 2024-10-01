Royals Drop Exciting Surprise Announcement Prior To AL Wild Card Series Opener
The Kansas City Royals are ready to make another run for the World Series title after being eliminated from playoff contention for nearly the last decade.
Despite finishing with a humiliating 106 losses in 2023, the Royals are playoff-bound and their first obstacle will be the Baltimore Orioles, who have cooled off since the All-Star break.
Fortunately, the latest exciting injury update will boost Kansas City's lineup for Wednesday's American League Wild Card Series opener.
"First baseman Vinnie Pasquantino will return to the Kansas City Royals’ lineup and should bat third in their wild-card matchup vs. Baltimore after being out since Aug. 29 with a broken thumb," ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Wednesday morning.
Pasquantino's season was thought to possibly be over after the young slugger was required to have surgery on his broken thumb. Considering how quickly he healed from his injury, it's shocking that he'll be in the Royals' playoff opener.
Nonetheless, having Pasquantino back in Kansas City's lineup is monumental for a Royals offense that struggled toward the end of the season but held on long enough to make the playoffs.
The 26-year-old batted .262 with 51 extra-base hits including 19 home runs, 97 RBIs and a .761 OPS in 131 games played for Kansas City this season.
Now that the Royals will have one of their most valuable sluggers back in the lineup, hopefully, they can find a way to get the ball rolling again. The Orioles have one of the best rotations in the league, so it's crucial that Pasquantino will be available.
