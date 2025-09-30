Royals Expected To Cut Ties With Reliever After Injury-Plagued Season
The Kansas City Royals ultimately fell short of the postseason in 2025. They won 82 games and secured their second straight winning season, but couldn't build on their Wild Card berth and run to the American League Division Series in 2024. The offense is what failed them this year, and the pitching staff could only do so much to keep the Royals in postseason contention.
Some changes may be coming this October as far as the roster is concerned. There are plenty of players who will be free agents when the World Series comes to an end. Among them is right-hander Hunter Harvey.
Jacob Milham of Kings of Kauffman listed all Royals' free agents and predicted that Harvey will ultimately not be back in 2026.
"Kansas City traded for him in 2024, but injury and ineffectiveness marred his first impression. Harvey rebounded and was lights out to start 2025, allowing only one hit and no earned runs across his first seven games. However, the injury bug struck again, limiting him to 12 games overall this season," Milham wrote.
"Harvey has only had 18 games with the Royals since joining the team in July 2024, so a reunion doesn't feel certain. He earned $3.7 million in his final year of arbitration with the Royals, setting up a hefty per-game cost. But, entering his age-31 season, Harvey has time to reestablish himself after a healthy offseason."
Harvey did not allow an earned run in his 12 appearances with the Royals this year and won his only decision. Last year, he posted a 4.44 ERA in 49 appearances with the Royals and Washington Nationals.
Given his injuries, it would be hard to imagine Kansas City bringing him back for 2026. They already have a strong pitching staff, so they may be best served focusing elsewhere while they do their offseason shopping.
Offense is an area that needs work. The bullpen remains a strength after Carlos Estevez led the Major Leagues in saves, and they already have plenty of options at their disposal, so losing Harvey shouldn't hurt them too badly, especially if he was unable to stay healthy for much of the season.
It will be interesting to see what the Royals do with their offseason and how they go about building their roster for next year. But it would not be a stretch if Harvey is ultimately not part of the mix.
