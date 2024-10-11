Royals Expected To Dump Veteran Slugger After Underwhelming Stint
The Kansas City Royals were eliminated from the postseason with a 3-1 loss in Game 4 of the ALDS to the New York Yankees. The team won 86 games and secured the second American League Wild Card.
Kansas City beat the Baltimore Orioles before falling short against the Bronx Bombers. Now, the focus will turn to the offseason and what they can do to retool for 2025.
Down the stretch, they added a few bats to bolster their lineup. One of them was switch-hitting outfielder Robbie Grossman. The team had struggled against left-handed pitching and added Grossman to combat that.
However, Grossman's stint with the Royals was underwhelming, and Zachary Rotman of FanSided predicted that the veteran outfielder will not be back with the team in 2025.
"Grossman, unfortunately, had no big moments for Royals fans to look back on and appreciate," Rotman wrote. "The 35-year-old had a total of four hits in 32 at-bats with the Royals, striking out 13 times."
Grossman's time in Kansas City clearly wasn't anything to write home about, and with him being on an expiring contract, it makes sense as to why the Royals likely will not keep him around.
The switch-hitter did not take any at-bats during the postseason with Kansas City. He finished the regular season with a poor .212 average, just three home runs, 16 RBI, three stolen bases and an underwhelming .615 OPS.
Where he'll end up in 2025 is anybody's guess at the moment, but it likely won't be Kansas City.
