Royals Predicted To Dump $8.5 Million Former All-Star After Ugly 2024 Season

Sometimes, contracts just don't work out

Jackson Roberts

Sep 26, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Adam Frazier (26) steals second base ahead of a tag by Washington Nationals second baseman Luis García Jr. (2) during the ninth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Kansas City Royals second baseman Adam Frazier (26) steals second base ahead of a tag by Washington Nationals second baseman Luis García Jr. (2) during the ninth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Reality set in for the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night. The Cinderella run is over, and many of the players that brought them to the postseason likely won't be back in 2025.

Some change is likely necessary to ensure the Royals have a stronger overall roster when the new season hits. The Royals easily outperformed expectations this season, but they won't sneak up on anybody next year. They'll have to score much more to keep up with the big guns in the American League.

The Royals had a superstar in their lineup (Bobby Witt Jr.) and a couple other standout performers (Salvador Perez, Vinnie Pasquantino). But the bottom of the lineup was basically a black hole, and many of the hitters getting regular at-bats in K.C. this year are unlikely to do so again.

One of those bats is utility man Adam Frazier, who filled in for the Royals at second base, third base, and in right field this year. Zachary Rotman of FanSided predicted Friday that the Royals would decline their mutual option on Frazier and let him walk elsewhere in free agency.

"Frazier has some value as a solid defender who can play virtually any position needed. He also happens to put the ball into play a ton," Rotman said. "Frazier is not a starting-caliber player, though, as evidenced by his one start in Kansas City's four postseason games."

"His $8.5 million mutual option makes no sense for the Royals to pick up, and based on how he performed in Kansas City, it'd make little sense to explore a return."

Frazier, 32, has been on a rotating carousel of teams since making his lone career All-Star appearance in 2021. He was dealt from the Pittsburgh Pirates to the San Diego Padres that year and has since played for the Seattle Mariners, Baltimore Orioles, and Royals.

This season, Frazier slashed .202/.282/.294, good for just a 63 OPS+. He wasn't much of a threat to steal a base, either, though he used to be a plus runner in terms of average sprint speed.

Though Frazier may not have another All-Star season in the tank, he can still be a useful player, given his athleticism and ability to play multiple positions. As Rotman alludes to, though, the Royals aren't likely to give him another chance to be that player.

