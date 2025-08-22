Inside The Royals

Royals Fan Favorite Could Tie Franchise Record In Crucial Tigers Matchup

Stakes are high on a number of levels

Jackson Roberts

Jun 19, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Salvador Perez (13) and first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino (9) celebrate after Pasquantino hits a two run home run against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Jun 19, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Kansas City Royals designated hitter Salvador Perez (13) and first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino (9) celebrate after Pasquantino hits a two run home run against the Texas Rangers during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Kansas City Royals begin their biggest series of the year by far on Friday.

Facing the first-place Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, the Royals have to show some fortitude. They've been a sub-.500 team on the road this year and are facing a Tigers team with the second-best home record in the American League.

Not only do the Royals have a chance to gain crucial ground in the American League playoff chase, but their fan favorite first baseman can make franchise history on Friday

Vinnie Pasquantino's bid for record home run streak

Vinnie Pasquantino has been on a heater of late, hitting eight home runs in August to bring his season total to 25. And in each game of this week's four-game set against the Texas Rangers, he launched a blast over the right field fence at Kauffman Stadium.

On Friday, Pasquantino can tie a franchise record. According to MLB.com's Robert Falkoff, two Royals players share the record for five consecutive games with a home run: Mike Sweeney in 2002, and current Royals catcher Salvador Perez in 2021.

Pasquantino has six home runs against the Tigers in his career, but did not go deep in the two teams' first two series of the season. In other words, you could say he's due.

Kansas City comes into the series narrowly trailing all three teams that currently hold wild card spots in the American League. They're two games back of the Seattle Mariners, three back of the Boston Red Sox, and 3 1/2 back of the New York Yankees. The 76-53 Tigers have heated back up and lead Kansas City by 9 1/2 games in the division.

Pasquantino's bat heating up is a huge reason why the Royals even have a chance to make a last-second playoff berth. Now that they're in the hunt, though, they need him to keep his foot on the gas pedal. The Tigers' tough pitching staff presents a worthy challenge for a hitter who has looked like one of baseball's very best throughout August.

More MLB: Royals' Vinnie Pasquantino Has Relatable Yankees, Red Sox Admission

Published
Jackson Roberts
JACKSON ROBERTS

Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "Kansas City Royals On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/News