Royals Fans Concerned Over Status Of Ace Following Rough Outing
The Kansas City Royals may be starting to pull themselves together after a rough start. After sweeping the Colorado Rockies in a three-game series, Kansas City has come to within two games of the .500 mark at 12-14.
However, there is still cause for concern. In the first game of their doubleheader against Colorado on Thursday, staff ace Cole Ragans turned in another rough start, allowing four runs over just three innings of work.
It was later revealed that Ragans was removed with left groin tightness. Royals fans are hoping that it isn't severe. Caleb Moody of FanSided pointed out just how badly losing Ragans would hurt.
"Just as the Royals were about to put the bow on their offense returning with a 7-4 victory, the team announced that Ragans left the game with groin tightness, and suddenly a joyous afternoon became clouded with worry," Moddy said.
"We still don't know for sure how severe this ailment is for Ragans and whether or not it will result in him missing any time, but it's concerning all the same, especially when you consider how vital this starting staff has been for keeping this team afloat in their pursuit of a second-straight season of competitive baseball."
Losing Ragans would be a significant blow for the Royals. He has struggled to start the year, posting a 4.40 ERA in six starts, but the rotation has been the strength of the team.
Taking Ragans out of the picture for any amount of time would put a damper on the Royals' season. We'll see if he can make his next start.
