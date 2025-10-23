Royals Floated As Landing Spot For All-Star Outfielder: How He Can Impact 2026
The Kansas City Royals have work to do this offseason. Their offense failed them in 2025 and resulted in them going 82-80 and missing the postseason, while also finishing in third place in the American League Central.
Their only major addition last offseason was Jonathan India, and he did not pan out. They'll need to do a little more to boost their lineup for 2026.
They could look to dive into the free agent market for some help, or even make a trade or two. If they do go into free agency, there are options. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed them as a possible fit for All-Star outfielder Trent Grisham.
"Essentially an afterthought in the trade that sent Juan Soto from the Padres to the Yankees before the 2024 season, Grisham wound up being a key bat in replacing Soto’s production in New York’s 2025 lineup. Grisham belted 34 home runs -- double his previous high -- while setting career bests in RBIs (74), OPS (.811) and OPS+(125). Grisham also ranked near the top of the league in walk percentage (96th percentile) and chase percentage (99th) and posting a career-best 3.5 bWAR," Feinsand wrote.
Royals Among Three Suitors For All-Star Outfielder
Grisham had a breakout season with the New York Yankees. He has won two Gold Gloves in his career, but he was mainly known for his defense. This offseason, he'll likely be worth a lot.
The Royals will have to pay up a bit if they want to land Grisham in free agency. It might force them to step out of their comfort zone on the financial side of things. But it would be worth it to try and improve the team for 2026 and get the Royals back to the postseason.
Grisham brings power from the left side of the plate, and his presence in the lineup could make a huge difference. He, Bobby Witt Jr., Maikel Garcia and Vinnie Pasquantino could potentially form one of the best lineups in Major League Baseball, and that could help the Royals bounce back into contention in the AL Central quickly and put them on the map with the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers, both of whom were playoff teams in 2025.
It will be interesting to see how the Royals navigate the winter and what their options will be on the free agent market.
