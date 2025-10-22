Why Yankees Ex-MVP Makes Perfect Sense For Royals This Offseason
The 2025 season was a disappointment for the Kansas City Royals. Although they finished over .500, going 82-80, they still missed the postseason and fell to third place in the American League Central.
The main problem for Kansas City this season was the fact that their offense was essentially dormant most of the year. The bargain of additions of Randal Grichuk and Mike Yastrzemski could only do so much to get them going.
They need to find an external solution, but it doesn't necessarily have to be a high-dollar free agent. In fact, they could potentially find a fit for Paul Goldschmidt, who had a solid rebound season with the New York Yankees.
Why Paul Goldschmidt Makes Sense For Royals
While Goldschmidt was a far cry from his MVP self from 2022 when he was with the St. Louis Cardinals, he still had a much better season in New York, hitting .274/.328/.403 with 10 home runs, 45 RBI and a .731 OPS.
Now, Vinnie Pasquantino is already their starting first baseman, but there's a way they can add Goldschmidt and keep both players in the lineup. Goldschmidt is a better defensive first baseman, having won four Gold Gloves in his career.
If Goldschmidt is the starting first baseman, the Royals can simply move Pasquantino to a full-time designated hitter role and give him the occasional start at first if Goldschmidt needs a day to rest.
Even with just 10 home runs this season, Goldschmidt provides much more certainty and consistency offensively than players like Grichuk or Yastrzemski ever could. He's a proven commodity that can come through in big moments and be a solid veteran presence in a very young Royals clubhouse.
With Ben Rice emerging, there isn't a spot for him to the everyday first baseman anymore in New York, but Kansas City has a glaring need for a bat with some power and a spot they can put him, so it might make sense for J.J. Picollo to target him.
The Yankees only signed him for one-year and $12.5 million. While the Royals don't spend big often, this is a move that could be right within their preferred price range and give them exactly what they need in order to bolster their lineup for 2026.
It will be interesting to see what the organization is thinking, but Goldschmidt could be a valuable commodity.
More MLB: Mets' Aging Former All-Star Should Be Bargain-Bin Target For Royals