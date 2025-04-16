Royals Front Office Receives Low Grade In Rankings Despite Recent Success
The Kansas City Royals are off to a bit of a slow start in 2025. After winning 86 games last year and earning a Wild Card berth in the American League, Kansas City is 8-10 through their first 18 games of the year.
They have some promising young players such as Bobby Witt Jr., who was an MVP finalist last year. They also have a strong farm system that features top prospect Jac Caglianone.
Recently, executives across the league ranked all 30 Major League team's front offices. The Royals were ranked 16th best out of 30 on this particular list.
"Somewhat surprisingly, the Royals showed up on just one ballot (with a third-place vote), despite their 30-game improvement in 2024. Then again, last year’s 86-76 campaign was Kansas City’s first winning season since its 2015 title. By locking up Bobby Witt Jr. for his prime and making shrewd pitching acquisitions (Cole Ragans, Seth Lugo, Lucas Erceg), the Royals should rise up this list with another playoff season," Tyler Kepner wrote in The Athletic.
The Royals made some very solid moves after losing 106 games in 2023, and those moves helped them rise to contention. Last offseason, they brought in Carlos Estevez and Jonathan India while also retaining starters Michael Wacha and Michael Lorenzen.
The future certainly looks promising for the Royals, so it is surprising that they didn't receive high marks, as Kepner alluded to. But Kepner also noted that another playoff run would allow them to rise on the list.
Should the Royals make it, they'll receive higher marks down the road.
