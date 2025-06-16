Royals GM Among Execs Under Most Pressure, MLB Insider Argues
The Kansas City Royals are mired in a troubling slide.
It's a downturn that has placed general manager JJ Picollo under some scrutiny.
On Monday, ESPN’s Buster Olney captured the mounting pressure on Picollo.
“With the recent spate of losses, Kansas City is under .500 -- and their playoff chances are 13.3%, per FanGraphs," Olney wrote.
"Picollo's track record is well-established: He has done what he can to win, signing free agents such as Seth Lugo, Michael Wacha, and Carlos Estevez, and more recently, promoting top prospect Jac Caglianone and bypassing the opportunity to manipulate his service time."
"But Cole Ragans is out indefinitely because of a strained shoulder, and Lugo has an opt-out on his deal after this season -- and at 35 years old, it makes sense for him to take advantage of his leverage," Olney continued.
"Maybe that's a contract extension with the Royals, or maybe that's testing free agency. If the Royals' recent malaise takes root, Lugo would be coveted in the trade market.”
Picollo’s aggressive approach transformed the Royals into a contender last season. As Olney noted, Picollo's acquisitions of Lugo, Wacha, Estevez, Jonathan India, and others, along with the decision to promote Caglianone have signaled an admirable commitment to winning now. These moves, coupled with a recent franchise-record $288.7 million extension for Bobby Witt Jr., rightfully earned Picollo praise.
However, the Royals’ current 13.3% playoff probability reflects a team in distress.
Picollo’s vision of building a consistent winner is once again in jeopardy. If Picollo cannot stabilize the roster or secure Lugo’s future, the Royals risk squandering their 2024 momentum.
